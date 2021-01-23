SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

