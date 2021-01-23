Solana (SOL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.13 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00010867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $913.20 million and approximately $29.13 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00652887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.56 or 0.04280709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

