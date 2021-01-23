SolarCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $217.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $217.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00433038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,168,320 coins and its circulating supply is 62,075,620 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

