SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $217.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00433748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,168,584 coins and its circulating supply is 62,075,884 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.