Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SOI stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

