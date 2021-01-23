SoMee.Social Reaches Market Capitalization of $483,281.27 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $483,281.27 and approximately $9,004.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,280,506 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars.

