SONM (SNM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.44 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SONM has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $197,102.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

About SONM

SONM is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.