SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $2,683.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,187.29 or 0.99945226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00328175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.00652698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00157992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003806 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.