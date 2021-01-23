Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will report sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.09 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $24.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $110.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $111.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.87 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

SONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

