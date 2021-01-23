Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,139 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.