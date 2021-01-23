SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $127.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $231.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $557.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million.

SP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

SP opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $729.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SP Plus by 78.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 22.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SP Plus by 79.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

