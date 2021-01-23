SparkPoint Market Capitalization Achieves $17.62 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and $1.56 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00077358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.43 or 0.00669067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04383544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017845 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,309,127,358 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

