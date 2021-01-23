SparksPay One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $33,057.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005386 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,343,607 coins and its circulating supply is 9,267,428 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.