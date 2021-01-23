Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Trading Down 0.8%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)’s share price was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 39,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 11,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61.

About Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

