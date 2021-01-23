Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Tops $14.44 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00127582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00275535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039436 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,296,268 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

