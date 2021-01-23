SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

