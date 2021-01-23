SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $152.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

