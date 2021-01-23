Spectiv Market Cap Achieves $21,055.46 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $21,055.46 and approximately $97.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00705028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.40 or 0.04434566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.