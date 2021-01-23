Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.44. Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 22,111 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

