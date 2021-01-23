Spectre.ai Dividend Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

