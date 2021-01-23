Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $7.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00657159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.70 or 0.04383404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.