Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,795 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.