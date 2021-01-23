Spectrum (SPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,480.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,870.40 and $2,480.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00430911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

