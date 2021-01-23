Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.94

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) (LON:SDY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.94 and traded as high as $70.00. Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 386,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.91 million and a P/E ratio of 87.50.

Speedy Hire Plc (SDY.L) Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

