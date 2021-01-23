Sphere Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,638.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $3,638.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,229.59 or 0.99808646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

