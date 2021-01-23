Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,051.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $170.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

