Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. Square comprises about 0.9% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Square by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,655 shares of company stock valued at $308,949,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.