SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $333.17

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.17 and traded as high as $349.20. SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) shares last traded at $334.20, with a volume of 1,023,804 shares.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.30.

In other news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,138.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

