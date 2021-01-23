StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

