Stably USD (USDS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,002.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $566,595.95 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,541,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,498 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

