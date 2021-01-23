Stacks Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $357.39 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks’ launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

Stacks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.