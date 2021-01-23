Stafi Reaches One Day Volume of $464,819.00 (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and $464,819.00 worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

Buying and Selling Stafi

