Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $651.02 and approximately $21.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

