Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

SWK stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 671,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.