Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 172,501 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company's flagship property is the Longstreet Property, which includes 125 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

