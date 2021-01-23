Starbase Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Starbase has a market capitalization of $274,115.51 and approximately $5,029.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

