StarDEX Price Tops $0.0392 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, StarDEX has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. StarDEX has a market cap of $232,390.23 and $2,158.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.