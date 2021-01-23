StarDEX (XSTAR) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $246,260.32 and $1,468.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

