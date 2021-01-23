STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $39.01 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

