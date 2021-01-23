STATERA (STA) Hits Market Cap of $11.23 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, STATERA has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. STATERA has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $134,898.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00056373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00127582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00078021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00275535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039436 BTC.

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 83,212,562 tokens. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

