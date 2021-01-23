Stealth Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Stealth token can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $11,960.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00024414 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,352,748 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

