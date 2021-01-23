StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.78. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 143,473 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

