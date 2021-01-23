Steem Dollars Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00009579 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $18.51 million and $2.17 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.01336021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00538739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002550 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,001,214 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

