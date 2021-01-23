SteepCoin Price Down 56.4% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $58,444.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 56.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.91 or 0.00651948 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000142 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

