Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 670.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

OTIS stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.