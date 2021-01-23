Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 43,455 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

