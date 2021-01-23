Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 29.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.