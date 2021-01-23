Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

