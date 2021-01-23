Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,614.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.