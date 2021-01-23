Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

